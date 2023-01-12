Atlanta Falcons on what's ahead in 2023: Meeting with the media for their annual end-of-season press conference, General Manager Terry Fontenot and Head Coach Arthur Smith made that clear.
"We're in the next phase of the plan," Fontenot said. "We had a plan from the very beginning, and now we're in the next phase of that. This is going to be a different offseason than we've had the previous years."
Different, how? Well, for starters they have a lot more money to work with. And we all know money talks.
The Falcons are currently projected to have around $75 million in cap space in 2023, according to OverTheCap.com, with effective cap space landing around the $60 million mark. At this point, that would put the Falcons with the second-most cap space in the league in 2023. It should also be noted that these figures could increase if the Falcons were to cut Marcus Mariota before June 1. Considering that hypothetical move, the overall cap space number could jump to well over $80 million, with Mariota carrying a $12 million cap hit into 2023.
Georgia National Championship Celebration. Media release: The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs going back-to-back to win the 2022 National Championship on Saturday, Jan. 14, in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
Stadium gates open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.
All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.
Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.
Additional details will be forthcoming on GeorgiaDogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.
TV coverage: WSB/Channel 2 "is the official TV partner of the Georgia Bulldogs and will have live programing starting with Bulldogs Gameday (at 11 a.m.) leading up through the parade and ceremony."