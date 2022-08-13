LEAD OFF
Atlanta Falcons win preseason opener, 27-23, vs. Detroit.
- Expanded report: Falcons
BASEBALL
The Rome Braves over Asheville 9-5. Media release: The Asheville Ashetros fell to the Rome Braves 9-5 on Friday night in front of a sold-out McCormick Field crowd. Both teams battled throughout but the Braves used a five-run fifth inning followed up by two more runs in the sixth to put the contest out of reach.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Asheros rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom half. Chad Stevens hit an RBI double and Joey Loperfido followed with an RBI single. Asheville’s starting pitcher, Ryan Gusto, retired 11 in a row to keep the Ashetros in front through the fourth inning.
Asheville’s offense applied pressure in every inning; however, Rome used four double-plays to keep the Ashetros from adding to their lead. In the top of the fifth, the visitors used a solo Home Run to tie the game. Later in the frame, the Braves received a two-run single followed by a two-run Homer. Rome added two more in the sixth to take an 8-2 lead.
The Ashetros mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and Justin Williams delivered with a three-run double to centerfield. An infield single by Kenedy Corona brought the tying run to the plate but the Rome escaped the inning without any further damage.
Ernesto Jaquez pitched well out of the bullpen with three innings pitched down the stretch. Zach Daniels finished the contest 3-for-4 with a walk. Asheville outhit Rome 14-10 in the game; however, the Braves used timely hits to earn the win.
- Next: At Asheville through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves edge Marlins, 4-3. Media release: Three years ago, the Rookie-level GCL Braves had a dynamite one-two punch in their lineup. A pair of fresh draftees, both picked out of high school: one in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and the other in the 11th round.
For about 30 games that season, the pair of first-year pro ballplayers batted in the same lineup -- sometimes back to back, and sometimes in situations where they were plating each other.
Flash forward to Friday night in Miami, the opener of a four-game, three-day series between the Braves and Marlins at loanDepot park. Those two players, Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom, respectively, are batting in the bottom of the lineup.
Serendipitously, perhaps, but certainly evidence of Atlanta’s commitment to its homegrown prospects, Grissom (batting eighth) and Harris (batting ninth) came up clutch. Grissom led off the eighth inning with his first Major League double, and Harris followed suit with his 11th homer of the year, leading the Braves -- of the big league variety -- to a 4-3 win over their NL East rivals.
“There’s a lot of guys [on this team] that have played together in the Minors,” Harris said. “So there’s a lot of comfort in playing together and a lot of chemistry. … I feel I have that with [Grissom], hitting behind him and seeing him on base, just trying to do everything I can to drive him in. And that's what I did.”
- Next: At Marlins through Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:LHP Max Fried placed on 7-day concussion IL; RHP Jay Jackson recalled. Fried banged his head hard against the ground in his start against the Mets on Aug. 6. The Atlanta ace is in the mix for NL Cy Young, posting a 10-4 record with a 2.60 ERA through 22 starts. More >>
Jackson joins the Braves for the first time, having appeared in 57 games over three seasons with the Padres, Brewers and Giants. He's 3-1 with a 4.31 ERA and three saves in his career.
Aug. 10: RHP Kirby Yates returns to big league action
After missing 2021 and the first half of '22 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Yates made his return to game action in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. Yates relieved Dylan Lee in the seventh, getting Xander Bogaerts to pop out and end the inning on five pitches.
"I think the whole day was kind of emotional," Yates said. "I knew this was coming, so I guess I tried to do my best to prepare myself, but I don't know if you ever can. It's not just me that's been in this. There have been so many people involved. It's been everybody in my family. ... It's like making a debut again, but I had probably way more emotion in this than I've ever had in a baseball game.
"I didn't want to come up and feel like they needed to protect me, because I don't think that's fair to other people. I think once I checked that box [in my rehab assignment], I could go on to the next one, which is, 'All right, let's get back to getting good at pitching.' And I think I did that for a while. I've still got a lot of room for improvement when I get up here, and that's what kind of makes me excited, to just get this one out of the way and get right back to work and get back to who I think I can still be in the big leagues."
The #Braves placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the injured list and recalled OF Guillermo Heredia to Atlanta.
Football
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.