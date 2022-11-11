Carolina over Panthers, 25-15; now 4-6 on the season. Media release: Arthur Smith wasn't more than a minute into his postgame press conference when he accurately summed up the reasons why the Falcons lost 22-15 to Carolina on Thursday night.
"You have to give Carolina credit. They came out, they got the [early] lead," the Falcons head coach said. "They won both lines of scrimmage. It wasn't pretty. The drives we had -- we had some ugly penalties that moved us back -- we were off track a lot of the night."
He had more to say on the matter, and we'll get to that in a bit. What you just read above, however, is not Falcons football.
The Falcons typically win the lines of scrimmage. They're typically good running the football and preventing others from doing so. And when things are really going right, the Falcons are typically on schedule, setting up manageable first-down distance and preventing others from doing so.
They perform well when they set a physical tone and dictate tempo, when they wear an opponent down with run after run and the occasional big strike.
That's when they're at their best. On Thursday night, they rarely were.
In fact, what the Falcons do to other teams is what the Panthers did to them.
