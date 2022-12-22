Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Falcons at Baltimore Saturday at 1 p.m. Updated SEC bowl games and result.. NFL, NBA on Christmas Dec 22, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Here's the latest schedule and results for the SEC colleges competing in bowls this season. The national championship is Jan. 9 on ESPN. From SEC Network Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Saturday, Fox. Three games on Christmas:Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.Denver at the Chargers, 4:30 p.m.Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, ESPN. Complete bowl listing: The Sporting News Basketball Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: ScheduleNBA on Christms76ers vs. Knicks | 12 ET (ABC/ESPN)Lakers vs. Mavericks | 2:30 ET (ABC/ESPN)Bucks vs. Celtics | 5 ET (ABC/ESPN)Grizzlies vs. Warriors | 8 ET (ABC/ESPN)Suns vs. Nuggets | 10:30 ET (ABC/ESPN) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tonight's high school Christmas tournament championship games -- girls, Model vs. Rome; boys, Darlington vs. Model. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest scores, schedules for the high school Christmas basketball tournament. Falcons at Saints today. Cubs sign Dansby Swanson to 7-year, $177 million deal. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Christmas basketball tournament: Rome wins third consecutive girls' title; Darlington repeats as boys champion. Falcons at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Saturday Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest Christmas tournament scores, schedule. Roster update as Falcons prepare for New Orleans on Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Today's Weather Right Now 42° Cloudy Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 93% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:43:13 AM Sunset: 05:35:08 PM Today Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. Cold. High 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp declares statewide weather emergency with frigid temperatures on the way Georgia congressional delegation wants more time to ensure accurate broadband maps Audit finds state’s video game tax credit a worthwhile investment State & Region Ossoff-sponsored bill focusing on rural opioid abuse signed into law Election-year politics tops Georgia headlines in 2022 Georgia Supreme Court upholds agreement to delay death-row execution