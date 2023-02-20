Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Double Ws as Berry men, women get opening SAA basketball wins Sunday to advance in tournament. Darlington boys ranked fifth. Remaining Braves due at spring training today; first full workout is Tuesday
Southern Athletic Association basketball tournaments.
Viking women rally past Olgethorpe, advance in SAA tournament. Media release: Sylvia Kahoro put up 22 points for Berry to lead it to a 64-63 win after trailing Oglethorpe the entire game Sunday afternoon in The Cage Center in the quarterfinals of the Southern Athletic Association Women's Basketball Championship.
"Last year we lost to them in the playoffs, and then this year I said it's just unfinished business," said Kahoro, who almost single-handedly kept the Vikings in the contest through the first three quarters.
The Vikings played phenomenal defense and continued to make their shots in the fourth quarter to take them on a 16-2 run. Sarah Wright drained a three to bring the deficit to 53-51 with 6:26 remaining in the game. Later, Kahoro brought the score to a tie at 55-all with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. The Vikings took their first lead of the game with 2:27 remaining as Kenadie Lee drove in for layup to bring the score to 57-55.
Berry will play in the semifinals of the SAA Championships Saturday at a location and time to be determined.
Viking men power past Centre 86-64 to open SAA tournament. Media release: