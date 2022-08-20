BASEBALL
The Rome Braves play two today after rainout. Media release: Friday night's contest between the Rome Braves and Greensboro Grasshoppers was has postponed due to weather and unplayable field conditions.
The game between Rome and Greensboro will be made up on Saturday as a double header with a 4:00 PM first pitch for game one. Game two will begin shortly after the conclusion of the first contest. Both games will be seven innings.
- Next: At home vs. Greensboro through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves win 6-2 over Astros. Media release: It’s incredible to think how far Kyle Wright has come over the past 10 months. From filling a mop-up role in the World Series to sharing the MLB lead in wins, the Braves right-hander has made tremendous progress. And on Friday, the Astros got a glimpse of the complete ascent.
As Wright helped the Braves extend their recent surge with a 6-2 win over the Astros on Friday night at Truist Park, he continued to benefit from confidence-boosting experience gained while facing this same team during last year’s World Series.
“He's been phenomenal for us this year,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “I knew it was in there. It was just a matter of getting his feet wet. He just had to build the confidence, and you're seeing that right now.”
- Next: Astros in town through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Armuchee 10-6 over Gordon Central.
- Coosa clipped by SW Whitfield, 14-7.
- Model drops opener to Cherokee (Ala.) 20-0.
- Pepperell downed 46-17 over NW Whitfield.
- Rome 16-6 over Creekside.
- Unity 52-42 over Young Americans.
- Darlington: off
- Cartersville 35-0 over Cherokee.
- Woodland falls 38-13
- Cass edged 26-25 by Kennesaw.
Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Today: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration ends Tuesday (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome. For more: tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.