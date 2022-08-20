Bryson Horne catching a foul
Mills Fitzner

BASEBALL

The Rome Braves play two today after rainout. Media release: Friday night's contest between the Rome Braves and Greensboro Grasshoppers was has postponed due to weather and unplayable field conditions.

