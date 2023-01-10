uganumber2a

UGA vs. TCU

Media release: The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs scored on their first six possessions, led by 31 at the half and cruised to a 65-7 win over No. 3 TCU Monday night at SoFi Stadium to capture their second straight national championship.

