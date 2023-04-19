Former Berry standout Collin McHugh, on a rehab assignment with Atlanta, gave Rome one and two thirds of scoreless ball with only one hit. McHugh fanned two Hudson Valley hitters and exited the night with 26 pitches thrown, 18 of which were strikes.
Roster: TheBraves claimed OF Nick Solak off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Rome Braves home vs. Hudson Valley, fall 8-2 Tuesday night.
Schedule: Day game Wednesday, 11 a.m. first pitch.
Football
NFL Draft: April 27-29. Watch on NFL Network, ESPN.
Falcons' draft analysis (media release). Atlanta's first project pick: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa. The narrative: Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson are generally regarded as the top edge rushers in this draft class. I tend to agree. I also don't think they'll be available to the Falcons at No. 8 overall, long gone even if four quarterbacks are taken beforehand.
That leaves the Falcons to look at the next tier, where Van Ness sits. He seems like an ideal scheme fit, a massive and tenacious pass rusher who can play across the line. Van Ness is a disruptor through and through, with 19 sacks over two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He's a big dude at 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, which fits with the hulking line being built in Atlanta. He's young and seems to have major upside, which Nielsen can extract. If Wilson and Anderson are in fact off the table, Van Ness would be an excellent option to fortify the front.
Other options: Nolan Smith, Georgia; Myles Murphy, Clemson
Spring football schedule: Saturday: Alabama, 3 p.m.