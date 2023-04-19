romemchugh

Former Berry standout Collin McHugh, on a rehab assignment with Atlanta, gave Rome one and two thirds of scoreless ball with only one hit. McHugh fanned two Hudson Valley hitters and exited the night with 26 pitches thrown, 18 of which were strikes.

 Rome Braves

Baseball  

Atlanta Braves at San Diego through today; win eighth straight Tuesday night, 8-1.

