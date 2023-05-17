Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers through today.
- Click for game updates
- Atlanta May schedule
- Roster: LHP Jared Shuster recalled; LHP Danny Young optioned. The Braves' top pitching prospect returns for his second stint of the season, looking to earn his first career win when he starts against the Rangers. In two starts this season, Shuster has gone 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA, fanning five. With Triple-A Gwinnett, the 24-year-old went 2-0, fanning 23 over 24 2/3 innings. Optioned for the fourth time this year, Young has allowed just one run over 8 1/3 innings, fanning 11 and walking two.
- Additionally, LHP Lucas Luetge will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Mississippi.
Rome Braves at Hickory through Sunday.
- Schedule
- Roster:
No. 2 Berry has been awarded the top seed in the Mary Hardin-Baylor Regional as part of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The Vikings will start play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT in Belton, Texas against Rosemont. The Vikings (36-4) earned the automatic bid from the Southern Athletic Association into the NCAA's. Hannah Gore pitched 12 shutout innings in the SAA Championship to earn Tournament MVP honors as the Vikings defeated Millsaps twice in pod play, then took the first two games of the championship series over Birmingham-Southern to clinch the title for the second year in a row.
High school
Friday-Monday: Georgia High School Association baseball championships come to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome. . Games at 5 p.m. Friday, noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday if needed. Tickets: $15 a day.
Friday: Class 3A - Harlem vs. Ringgold (H) - 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
Saturday:
- Class 3A - Harlem vs. Ringgold - noon (if necessary)
- Class 2A - Mt. Paran vs. North Cobb Christian (H) - 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
Monday: Class 2A - Mt. Paran vs. North Cobb Christian - 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Darlington vs. Prince Avenue Christian for spot in the A Division championship. Best-of-three series. From RNT
- Game 1 is called because of weather. Prince Avenue Christian wins 10-3 over Darlington.
- Game 2 postponed until noon Wednesday. Game 3 to follow if necessary.
Football
Berry Vikings open season at home Sept. 2 vs. Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Shorter Hawks open Thursday, Aug. 28, vs. Samford in Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Falcons' roster moves: The Falcons have made the following roster moves, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon: They have signed QB Austin Aune, DB Lukas Denis, DL LaCale London and OL Barry Wesley. In a corresponding move the Falcons have released Germain Ifedi.
Ifedi has been with the Falcons since April 2022, coming to Atlanta on a one-year deal. The veteran offensive lineman acted as a backup tackle behind Kaleb McGary (and Jake Matthews, too, if need be). Neither McGary (or Matthews) missed a game in 2022, so Ifedi never had an opportunity to play tackle in 2022 with the Falcons starting offensive line, nor in relief.
Matty Ice joins CBS, 'not retiring.' From CBS: Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst. Ryan will work as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms.
He will call select NFL on CBS games and appear on programs such as "The NFL Today," "That Other Pregame Show (TOPS)," "NFL Monday QB," and CBS Sports HQ.
Ryan has 15 seasons of NFL experience under his belt. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College and most recently spent the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Since coming into the NFL, Ryan has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history, ranking inside the top 10 all time in passing yards (62,792), touchdowns (381), completions (5,551), and attempts (8,464). He also holds the record for the most passing yards through the first 14 years of a player's career and the most completions through the first 15 years.
Back in 2016, Ryan helped lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl LI appearance after winning league MVP honors with a dazzling regular season campaign where he led the NFL with a 117.1 passer rating.
In separate interviews, Ryan says he is not yet retiring from playing.