Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Darlington girls ranked 10th in latest basketball poll. NFL, baseball updates. Jan 17, 2023

Football
NFL
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars will play at Kansas City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

Basketball
High school
Latest statewide rankings from Sandy's Spiel.
Girls: Darlington no. 10 in A/D-1.
Boys: Model High ranked no. 10 in AA.
Boys: Darlington at no. 5 in A/D-1.

Colleges:
Berry men: Schedule
Berry women: Schedule
Shorter men: Schedule
Shorter women: Schedule

Baseball
Atlanta Braves:
Schedule
Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule

Rome Braves:
Jan. 25 open house/behind the scenes look at AdventHealth Stadium, free. Hours: 2 until 7 p.m.
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.