No. 2 Berry has been awarded the top seed in the Mary Hardin-Baylor Regional as part of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The Vikings will start play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT in Belton, Texas against Rosemont. The Vikings (36-4) earned the automatic bid from the Southern Athletic Association into the NCAA's. Hannah Gore pitched 12 shutout innings in the SAA Championship to earn Tournament MVP honors as the Vikings defeated Millsaps twice in pod play, then took the first two games of the championship series over Birmingham-Southern to clinch the title for the second year in a row.
High school
Friday-Monday: Georgia High School Association baseball championships come to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome. . Games at 5 p.m. Friday, noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday if needed. Tickets: $15 a day.
Friday: Class 3A - Harlem vs. Ringgold (H) - 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
Saturday:
Class 3A - Harlem vs. Ringgold - noon (if necessary)
Class 2A - Mt. Paran vs. North Cobb Christian (H) - 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
Monday: Class 2A - Mt. Paran vs. North Cobb Christian - 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Darlington falls 6-4 to Prince Avenue Christian. The Tigers' season ends with a run to the final four in the A Division.
Football
Berry Vikings open season at home Sept. 2 vs. Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Shorter Hawks open Thursday, Aug. 28, vs. Samford in Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Falcons' preseason schedule: The Falcons have released their 2023 preseason schedule which includes games against the Bengals, Steelers and Dolphins.
Atlanta's preseason opener at Miami will take place on Friday, Aug. 11, and kick off at 7 p.m.
The Falcons home preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been set for Friday, Aug. 18, and Atlanta's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been set for Thursday, Aug. 24. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be broadcast on FOX 5 and Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.