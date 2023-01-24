Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Darlington, Calhoun move up in girls' high school basketball rankings. NFL championships set for Sunday afternoon, evening. Jan 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Source: NFL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Basketball Latest statewide rankings from Sandy's Spiel. Boys updated Jan. 22; girls, Jan. 23. UpdateGirls: Darlington no. 8 in A/D-1.Girls: Calhoun, no. 10, 5A.Boys: Model High ranked no. 10 in AA.Boys: Darlington no. 7 in A/D-1.Colleges:Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: ScheduleFootball NFLNFC Championship: 49ers vs. Eagles, 3 p.m., Fox. AFC Championship: Chiefs vs. Bengals, 6:30 p.m., CBS. Super Bowl XVII: Sunday, Feb. 12. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz.Latest on NFL playoffs. PlayoffsBaseballAtlanta Braves' schedulePitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. ScheduleRome Braves' scheduleSaturday open house/behind the scenes look at AdventHealth Stadium, free. Hours: 2 until 7 p.m.April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Atha fourth coaching change since high school season ended; two posts have been filled. NFL schedule; spring training updates. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Gordon Central hires football coach who won 2021 state title. This weekend's NFL playoff schedule. Baseball updates Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Darlington's Tommy Atha retiring. Berry's Chase Ellis earns third league honor. NFL playoffs for the weekend. Baseball updates Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Model, Darlington ranked in latest high school basketball polls. NFL conference championships set for Sunday Today's Weather Right Now 28° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 12% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:42:53 AM Sunset: 06:02:37 PM Today Mostly sunny. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally Rules vote to mark milestone for medical cannabis in Georgia Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light State & Region State House Speaker Burns undecided on many issues entering first session at helm Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup State opens public comment period on proposed mine near Okefenokee Swamp