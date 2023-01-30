Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Darlington boys no. 8 in latest state basketball rankings; girls due today. Super Bowl teams: Eagles vs. Chiefs Feb. 12 Jan 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BasketballLatest statewide rankings from Sandy's Spiel. Boys updated Jan. 29; girls, due Monday. UpdateBoys: Darlington no. 8 in A/D-1.Girls: Darlington no. 8 in A/D-1.Girls: Calhoun, no. 10, 5A.Football NFL/SundayNFC Championship: Eagles dominate 49ers, 31-7.AFC Championship: Chiefs 23-20 over Bengals.Super Bowl XVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz.Latest on NFL playoffsBaseballRome Braves' scheduleApril 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.Atlanta Braves' schedulePitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. ScheduleBasketball Colleges:Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. A Caray has called Braves' games for nearly 50 years (including Rome) - until now. Rome Braves open house his afternoon. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Shorter Hawks' athletics joining Conference Carolinas in 2024. Big Sunday ahead in NFL. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Today's NFC championship games to determine Super Bowl teams. Falcons hire new defensive coordinator. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Darlington, Calhoun move up in girls' high school basketball rankings. NFL championships set for Sunday afternoon, evening. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Today's Weather Right Now 49° Humidity: 98% Cloud Coverage: 94% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:39:24 AM Sunset: 06:08:39 PM Today Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight Georgia House committee OKs ‘alternative’ contracting for road and bridge projects Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia State & Region Georgia Senate Republicans unveil 2023 legislative agenda Kemp calls out National Guard following violent protests in Atlanta Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia