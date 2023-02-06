Basketball
Latest high school basketball rankings from the AJC:
- Boys: Darlington at no. 5 in Class A/Division 1.
- Awaiting girls' updates.
Sunday's win means Berry men are regular season basketball champions. Media release: Four players scored in double-figures to lead Berry's men's basketball to its 12th straight win, topping Birmingham Southern 91-71 Sunday afternoon in The Cage Center.
At the end of the first half, Chase Ellis began a 15-3 run for the Vikings to build a big advantage of 44-31. With 1:35 remaining in the half, Michael Johnson assisted Ellis on an alley oop to bring the house down. Braxton Benham drove in for a layup to put the score at 49-33 to top BSC (13-9, 6-5 SAA) as the Vikings headed into the locker room.
The Vikings (20-2, 11-0 SAA) maintained a solid lead throughout the second half. In the final four minutes, Jake Craft netted seven points for the Vikings as Berry held their largest lead in the second half with just under three minutes remaining of 27 points. Drew Conroy drove in a layup with just under two minutes, and Craft closed out Berry's scoring with a minute remaining.
Ellis topped the chart with 22 points, Johnson had 14, Blake Campbell put up 13, and Craft scored 10.
Berry will be back in action on the road in Sewanee, Tenn. next Friday with a tip-off time for 9 p.m.
Senior day victory for Berry women, too. Media release: Elly Callihan had a double-double to lead the Berry women's basketball team to an 86-74 victory against Southern Athletic Association opponent Birmingham Southern College Sunday afternoon in The Cage Center.
The Vikings defense played phenomenally holding BSC to 74 points with the Panthers coming in averaging 99.6 a contest.
"We tried to take away the three point shooters, and just control the tempo and pace of the game," said Berry head coach Thomas Johnson.
Callihan drove in three layups for the Vikings in the fourth quarter putting the score at 70-64 with 6:00 remaining. Birmingham-Southern fought for a rally and tightened the score to 76-73 with 2:00 remaining. The Vikings (13-9, 6-5 SAA) came back and went on a 10-1 run started by Callihan. Sydney Blankenship put the game to the final margin with free throws.
Kenadie Lee lit up the board in the first half for the Vikings, making nine out of her 10 free throws. She started a 12-0 run for Berry to end the first quarter, making the score 28-16. In the second quarter the Vikings had at least a 10 point lead throughout the period, putting the score at 49-39 to head into the locker room.
Although the Panthers (12-10, 5-6 SAA) defense put pressure on Berry, the offense for the Vikings was balanced across the board as every player on the court scored points.
Callihan led the team with a season-high 23 points and 16 rebounds. Lee put up 19 points, her 15th game with double-figure scoring this year, and Sylvia Kahoro added 16.
Colleges:
Baseball
Rome Braves' schedule
- April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
- Two more open house events set: The free tours are set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Rome Braves' job fair: Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Feb. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.
Atlanta Braves' schedule
- Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
- Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
Football
NFL
- Super Bowl XVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles, Sunday. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz.
