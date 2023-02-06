berryhoops020623

This was a rare shot early in the second half of Sunday's Berry College-Birmingham Southern game that didn't go in -- but plenty of others did, powering the men's team to a 91-71 victory. It was senior day for both the men's and women's teams (who also won), complete with the Viking drum line providing a steady beat from the "legion of boom" all afternoon.

 John Druckenmiller

Basketball

