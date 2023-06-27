Charlie Culberson file

Charlie Culberson, seen here during Spring training, became a free agent on Sunday after declining a Minor League assignment from the Atlanta Braves.

 USA Today Sports — Reinhold Matay

Baseball   

Charlie Culberson on the move: He's rejected the Braves' decision to send him to Gwinnett and instead has opted for free agency in hopes of landing with another Major League club, per the AJC. 

