'G Day' is this Saturday. Media release: University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 15, when the Red team takes on the Black team at the annual G-Day Game.
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The contest will also be carried live on radio via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network through affiliates across Georgia, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app. Airtime for the radio pregame show is 3:30 p.m.
Tech's White & Gold Game, 1 p.m. Saturday: The game and parking are free (first-come, first-served. Parking opens at 9 a.m. Gates open at noon. All standard gameday stadium policies, including Georgia Tech’s clear bag policy, will be in effect for the spring game. Concessions will be available for purchase at stands throughout the stadium. Alcohol sales will end at the beginning of the third quarter.
The game will include two 12-minute quarters with standard clock operations in the first half. Following a brief halftime, the second half will include two quarters with a running clock.
The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Replays of the game will be carried on ACC Network, with the first replay set to air on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. The contest will also be carried live on radio stations across the Georgia Tech Sports Network
Spring football schedule:
Thursday: Florida, 7:30.
Saturday:
April 22: Alabama, 3 p.m.
Atlanta Braves sweep Reds with 5-4 win Wednesday; at Kansas City starting Friday.
