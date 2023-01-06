As Berry College prepares for the start of baseball season, field prep and maintenance is key. Given the wildlife population of the college, you can imagine if gets a little different. This photo, shared on Twitter by Head Baseball Coach David Beasley, came with the caption, "First order of business today is to get the deer off the baseball field." The next day: Trapping the opossum that was digging holes in the outfield (the critter was moved to a less-populated part of campus).
