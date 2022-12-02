Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: College football playoffs expanding to 12 teams; title game returning to Atlanta. Schedule for tonight's high school semi-final games. UGA vs. LSU in SEC championship Saturday.
John McClellan's picks for the semi-finals: Close wins for all three area high schools.
High school football playoffs schedule:
6A: Rome vs. Langston Hughes. The game will be at 8 p.m. Friday and played at Lakewood Stadium as the second game of a doubleheader after the 7A game between Mill Creek and Milton. Both games are on GPB.
Playoffs expanding: Members of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers have agreed to begin the newly expanded 12-team playoff during the 2024-2025 season.
The first round of the playoff in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded institution. (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.) The specific game dates, likely late in that week, will be announced later.
For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis. The 2024 quarterfinals will take place in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals.
The 2025 quarterfinals will take place in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals. Specific dates for all quarterfinal and semifinal games will be announced at a later time.
The national championship games will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami.
State colleges:
Georgia meets LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta, 4 p.m. Saturday, CBS.