Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: College Football Playoff -- Georgia vs. Ohio State, 8 tonight. Big Blue Classic basketball updates. Falcons home vs. Cards on Sunday Dec 31, 2022 3 hrs ago Georgia's captains for tonight's playoff game vs. Ohio State: Nolan Smith Jr.,Chris Smith II, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Stetson Bennett IV Source: UGA Model High's Big Blue Classic updates:New Faith 70-61 over Heritage.Rome falls 48=44 to Central-CarrollModel girls topped 52-37 by Spring GardenModel boys vs. Spring GardenFootball Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. 4 p.m. Saturday: Michigan vs. TCUComplete bowl listing: The Sporting News SEC games, today through Jan. 2IOWA@UK, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(5)ALA@(9)KSU, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(4)OSU@(1)UGA, 12/31 - 8:00 PM ET(22)MSST@ILL, 1/2 - 12:00 PM ET(17)LSU@PUR, 1/2 - 1:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. Arizona, 1 p.m., FoxNext: Home vs. Bucs; date and time TBA.Basketball Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Model's Big Blue Classic opens; today's schedule. SEC bowl games continue. Falcons at home vs. Cardilnals Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Christmas basketball tournament: Rome wins third consecutive girls' title; Darlington repeats as boys champion. Falcons at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Saturday