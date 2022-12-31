bulldogspeach

Georgia's captains for tonight's playoff game vs. Ohio State: Nolan Smith Jr.,

Chris Smith II, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Stetson Bennett IV

 Source: UGA

Local

Model High's Big Blue Classic updates:

  • New Faith 70-61 over Heritage.
  • Rome falls 48=44 to Central-Carroll
  • Model girls topped 52-37 by Spring Garden
  • Model boys vs.  Spring Garden

