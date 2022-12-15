Roster: Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. Head coach Arthur Smith said Mariota would have surgery – he mentioned a knee issue in his Monday meeting with the media – and go on the reserve list. The formal transaction took place on Wednesday afternoon. With just four games remaining, he's ineligible to return during the regular season. He could return if the Falcons make the playoffs, though it would be as a backup. While Mariota is scheduled to repair an injury, Smith has said several times that naming Desmond Ridder starting quarterback was "performance-based" and had nothing to do with the Mariota ailment.
Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, ESPN.
69th Annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament opens on Friday at Armuchee High. From Rome News-Tribune: It will feature nine teams each in the girls and boys brackets, with the first three days of the tournament (Friday, Saturday, Monday) hosted at Armuchee High and split between the new and old gyms. The championship and consolation games will be held at Berry’s Cage Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Live coverage: WLAQ 1410 AM/96.9FM
First-round play on Friday/girls:
4 p.m. Unity Christian will take on Coosa; Pepperell vs. Darlington.
7 p.m. Armuchee vs. Woodland; Model vs Chattooga.
First-round boys on Friday:
5:30 p.m. Rome and Coosa; Pepperell vs. Chattooga.
8:30 p.m. Model vs. Unity Christian; Armuchee vs. Woodland.