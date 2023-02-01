Farewell from Chip Caray: In a post shared on Twitter by Chip's son Chris, the longtime Atlanta Braves' announcer graciously thanks listeners. It closes with:
"In my career, I've been lucky to touch almost all the bases. The only one left is home. As a St. Louis native, that's where I fell in love with baseball as a kid. And while I'm humbled to be welcomed so warmly by the Cardinals, I leave Atlanta a blessed man because of you." (The full statement is above in the photo area).
Caray will be calling Cardinals' games starting this spring.
Rome Braves' schedule
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Rome Braves' job fair: Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Feb. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office, Security Team, Mascot Squad, Production Team, Promo Team, Usher Staff and more. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.
Atlanta Braves' schedule
Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
Roster: Pitcher Darren O'Day announces retirement; last pitched for the Braves in 2022 before injuries.
Football
NFL/Sunday
Super Bowl XVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz.
Falcons' personnel: The Falcons have hired respected defensive mind Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense. Gray was most recently Green Bay defensive passing game coordinator.
He also has some familiarity with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after working with him on the Tennessee's coaching staff. He was Titans defensive coordinator from 2011-13, the last time he held such a post. He was also Bills DC from 2001-05.
Smith worked under Gray in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach before switching to the offensive side of the ball the following year.
During Gray's time as Titans DC, he had the No. 8-ranked scoring defense in 2011. In 2012, the Titans ranked seventh in interceptions and 10th in sacks. He also led some top defenses during his tenure as Buffalo's coordinator.