Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Dec 9, 2022

Cedartown plays Benedictine at 3:30 p.m. Friday for the state 4A football title. Watch it on GPB.

Football High school football playoffs: 4A: Cedartown plays Benedictine for state championship, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Georgia Public Broadcasting.John McClellan's picks for the state football championships this weekend.UGA's Stetson Bennett IV among Heisman finalists; watch Saturday at 8 p.m. on. on ESPN. Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, ESPN. Complete bowl listing: The Sporting News Atlanta Falcons Bye weekend ahead; at New Orleans 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Fox. BasketballBerry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule.

Picks for high school state championships Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome, Cartersville fall in semi-finals; Cedartown to play for 4A championship. Georgia vs. LSU in the SEC title fight, today at 4 p.m., CBS. Falcons host Steelers on Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: John McClellan's picks for the high school football championships. NFL: Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury. Picks for high school playoff semifinals Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. More bowl updates. Steelers over Falcons, 19-16.