UGA vs. Samford
Photo by Jack Druckenmillelr

BASEBALL

Rome Braves win 4-2 to close regular season; playoffs begin at home Tuesday. Media release: The Crawdads closed out their 30th anniversary season by racking up 16 strikeouts and 11 hits in their 4-2 loss to the Rome Braves.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In