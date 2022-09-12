BASEBALL
Rome Braves win 4-2 to close regular season; playoffs begin at home Tuesday. Media release: The Crawdads closed out their 30th anniversary season by racking up 16 strikeouts and 11 hits in their 4-2 loss to the Rome Braves.
Rome scored a run in the top of the second, but the Crawdads rallied to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. Angel Aponte singled and stole second and third base. Chris Seise hit a grounder to second, allowing the run to score.
Rome retook the lead in the top of the third inning with three runs.On the mound for the Crawdads, Dane Acker got the start, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing four runs (three earned). Six of his seven outs came via strikeout.
Michael Brewer finished out the third inning, striking out batters for both of his outs. Ryan Garcia, who had been scheduled to start last night, pitched five shoutout innings out of the bullpen. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six. Jesus Linarez handled the ninth, getting a flyout and two strikeouts.
The Crawdads got a run back in the seventh inning. Konner Piotto doubled to left-center and was driven in on a single by Keyber Rodriguez.
The ‘Dads threatened in the ninth, getting the tying runs on board but were unable to bring any home.
- Next: At Hickory today,
- Playoffs: Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rome will host game one, then the series will shift to Bowling Green as the Hot Rods will host game two and game three if necessary. The winner advances to the league championship featuring the Aberdeen IronBirds or Brooklyn Cyclones.
Atlanta Braves rally but Mariners win 8-7 off late homers. Media release:
- Next: At Giants Monday through Wednesday. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
- 6A: Rome, no. 7.
- 5A: Cartersville, no. 1.
- 5A: Calhoun, no. 9 (down five).
- 4A: Cedartown, no. 1, up two.
- 2A: Rockmart, no. 6, up one.
- A, division 1: Darlington, no. 9.
This contest went against the trend, with the Saints pulling out a 27-26 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fans packed the house for this one, which featured plenty of intense action and a dramatic fashion.
It also included a late Saints comeback that included three scores in the waning moments to secure a shocking result after the Falcons controlled the game most of this Sunday.
It came down to a Will Lutz 51-yard field goal attempt, and the Saints kicker sent it straight and true through the uprights. Younghoe Too had a 65-yard attempt blocked as time expired, leaving the Falcons on the wrong end of this one.
- Next: At L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Sunday. On Fox.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football: Home at noon Saturday vs. Albany State.
State colleges:
Georgia no. 1 in the latest AP Top 25: Alabama drops to no. 2.