Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Calhoun girls no. 7 in latest state rankings. Jan 31, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BasketballLatest statewide rankings from Sandy's Spiel. UpdateGirls: Calhoun, no. 7, 5A.Boys: Darlington no. 8 in A/D-1.Football NFL/SundaySuper Bowl XVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz.Latest on NFL playoffsBaseballRome Braves' scheduleApril 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.Atlanta Braves' schedulePitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. ScheduleBasketball Colleges:Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. A Caray has called Braves' games for nearly 50 years (including Rome) - until now. Rome Braves open house his afternoon. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Shorter Hawks' athletics joining Conference Carolinas in 2024. Big Sunday ahead in NFL. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Today's NFC championship games to determine Super Bowl teams. Falcons hire new defensive coordinator. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Spring training updates on the Braves. NFL championships this Sunday; Super Bowl Feb. 12 Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Darlington boys no. 8 in latest state basketball rankings; girls due today. Super Bowl teams: Eagles vs. Chiefs Feb. 12 Today's Weather Right Now 53° Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 98% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:38:34 AM Sunset: 06:09:38 PM Today A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Areas of patchy fog. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight State & Region Georgia House committee OKs ‘alternative’ contracting for road and bridge projects Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia Georgia Senate Republicans unveil 2023 legislative agenda