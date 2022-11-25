Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Busy night of high school football playoffs. Today's college football games. Falcons vs. Washington on Sunday. Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football High school football playoffs schedule: John McClellan's playoff picks now posted.6A: Rome will host Marist.APPS: Unity Christian will play at Sherwood Christian for the championship.Cartersville hosts CoffeeCalhoun will play at Ware CountyCedartown will play at Bainbridge.Rockmart will play at Fitzgerald.Atlanta Falcons Sunday: At Washington, 1 p.m., Fox 5.Roster: State colleges:Georgia: Saturday hosting Tech, noon, ESPN. Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.Georgia Tech: At Georgia, noon, ESPN.Friday:College: Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., CBSCollege: Florida at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABCBasketballBerry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Picks for high school football playoffs third round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Friday night playoffs: Rome, Unity advance; Darlington's season ends. Plus regional scores. Today: Georgia, Tech both on the road. Falcons vs. Bears at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: High school playoffs continue Friday; John McClellan's latest picks. Georgia maintains no. 1 spot in playoff rankings. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: A look at today's college, NFL games. Friday night high school playoff schedule. Falcons at Washington on Sunday. Picks for high school football playoffs second round Today's Weather Right Now 51° Rain Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 87% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:22:50 AM Sunset: 05:31:48 PM Today Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow More clouds than sun. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting State & Region Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team New Hyundai plant in Bryan County draws second supplier House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol