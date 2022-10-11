Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at the Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at the Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

 Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS

BASEBALL

Atlanta Braves to play Phillies at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday's game is at 4:35 p.m., also in Atlanta. Best-of-five series. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In