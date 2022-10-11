Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at the Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Roster update: The Atlanta Braves on Monday signed right-hander Spencer Strider to a six-year contract worth $75 million that runs through the 2028 season. The deal includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider will make $1 million per season for 2023-2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026, and $22 million per season in 2027-2028. The deal will be worth $92 million over seven years if the option is exercised.
Strider, 23, went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA (39 ER/131.2 IP) in 31 games, 20 starts, for the Braves this season, striking out 202 and allowing just 86 hits. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out over 200 with fewer than 100 hits allowed.
The right-hander became the third rookie in franchise history to strikeout 200 in a season when he did so this year, and the first in the modern era. Just 16 rookies have done so in baseball history, with Yu Darvish doing so most recently in 2012. Strider’s 13.8 strikeouts per 9.0 innings this season are the highest by a rookie pitcher in MLB history (min. 12 starts)
Roster: The Atlanta Falcons have traded inside linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the teams announced Monday. Atlanta will also send its 2024 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cleveland's 2024 sixth-round pick. Originally selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU, Jones was in his seventh season in Atlanta. He recorded 650 total tackles (428 solo), 40 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five defensive touchdowns throughout his career while earning Pro Bowl honors once in 2018. He had not appeared on the active roster this season after being placed on the IR on Sept. 1. Atlanta currently has five inside linebackers on its active roster – Troy Andersen, Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman and Mykal Walker.