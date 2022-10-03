Atlanta Braves complete the sweep of New York for year's 100th win. Media release: Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
Showing they are primed to enjoy another deep postseason run, the Braves completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 win over the Mets on Sunday night at Truist Park. Olson and Swanson both homered in each of the three games, and Atlanta maintained control throughout one of baseball’s biggest series of the year.
Games remaining: 3
Standings update: Braves lead by two games
Tiebreaker info: Atlanta owns the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the head-to-head season series (10-9)
Magic number for NL East: One
“When I came to the park on Friday, I told my wife, ‘Well the playoffs start today,’ and that’s what it felt like the whole playoff weekend,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “These guys were ready for that. They were ready to fight that fight.”
The Braves entered June 10 1/2 games behind the Mets, and they lost four of five to New York in early August. But this same resilient bunch that won last year’s World Series despite not having a winning record before August once again finished the regular season strong.
With this sweep, Atlanta notched its 100th win, gained a two-game lead with three games remaining and further trimmed its magic number. The NL East race would be decided with any one Braves win in Miami or any one loss the Mets could suffer against the Nationals.
The only way the Braves would be denied a division title is if they were to lose three in Miami while the Mets win each of their final three games.
"Nothing's done yet," Swanson said. "This is still part of the journey, and there's still plenty of time left to go. There's no point in exhaling. I feel like you just got to continue to go out there and compete and perform each and every day."
The Rome Braves have released their schedule for 2023, the 20th season of Rome Braves baseball. Rome will play 132 games in 2023, 66 at home and 66 on the road. The season begins on Thursday, April 6, at AdventHealth Stadium as the Greenville Drive comes to town for a three-game series. This is the first time the Rome Braves begin the season at home since 2018. Schedule
Football
High school:
Latest rankings from the AJC show: The only local changes this week reflect Calhoun's three-overtime win over then-No. 1 Cartersville in 5A.
6A: Rome, no. 6.
5A: Cartersville, no. 5, down from no. 1.
5A: Calhoun, no. 4 , up from no. 8.
4A: Cedartown, no. 1.
2A: Rockmart, no. 10.
A, division 1: Darlington, no. 8, up one.
Atlanta Falcons top Cleveland Browns, 23-20, on Sunday for second win this season.