Braves sign Snitker through 2025. Media release: Shortly after Brian Snitker led the Braves to the 2021 World Series title, the team rewarded its manager with a three-year contract extension. Now, Snitker is set to manage the Braves for even longer.
Atlanta and Snitker have agreed to another extension that runs through 2025, the team announced Friday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The new deal adds an additional year to Snitker’s contact, which had been set to expire after the 2024 season. The 67-year-old skipper has held this role since replacing Fredi González six weeks into the '16 season.
Since then, Atlanta has done little but win with Snitker at the helm. He’s guided the Braves to five straight division titles and the 2021 championship, helping the team through the final part of its rebuild and into perennial contention. He is the first manager in franchise history to reach the postseason five times in his first six seasons, owns a 542-451 record (.546 winning percentage) over those seasons and is the game’s sixth-longest tenured skipper.
Snitker also won the 2018 NL Manager of the Year Award and has finished top four in the voting each year since '19. He previously spent more than three decades in the organization as a coach or manager at the Major and Minor League levels.
Snitker will turn 70 in October 2025, right around the time this new deal is set to expire.
Rome Braves' schedule
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Atlanta Braves' schedule
Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule