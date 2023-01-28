snitker2023

Baseball

Braves sign Snitker through 2025. Media release: Shortly after Brian Snitker led the Braves to the 2021 World Series title, the team rewarded its manager with a three-year contract extension. Now, Snitker is set to manage the Braves for even longer.

