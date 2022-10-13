That's guest analyst Charlie Culberson seated to the right of Brian Jordan during the post-game analysis from Tuesday's Braves-Phillies game. The former Brave hit a dinger in his final Texas Rangers' appearance this season.
Braves shut out Phillies in 3-0 win; tie series one game each. Next: 4:30 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia.
Atlanta Braves tie series one game each. Media release: Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most.
There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Truist Park. The rejuvenated hurler looked like a seasoned vet as he helped Atlanta claim what some might have viewed as a must-win game.
“This was a good one for me,” Wright said. “It's a small thing, but just kind of checking off another box. I had success in the postseason last year, but to do it in a start, that was pretty cool to me. I think I've worked on a lot of things this year. It really just goes back to confidence.”
Wright certainly exuded confidence as he limited the Phillies to two hits and one walk over six scoreless innings. His effort helped the Braves bounce back from Tuesday’s Game 1 loss and head to Philadelphia with this best-of-five series even at 1-1 after the first two games.
“The impressive thing was the game was three hours later than it was supposed to be, and [Wright] stayed focused and went out there and executed,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “I mean, that’s pretty impressive.”
Next: Friday's game is at 4:37 p.m.. On FS1. Saturday: 2:07 p.m., FS!. Sunday: 4:37 p.m. (if needed).
Series winner plays victor of San Diego/Dodgers divisional showdown.