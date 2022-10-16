Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves' season ends with loss to Phillies. Berry wins 31-30 overtime thriller. West Florida dominates Shorter. Falcons vs. Bucs this afternoon. Oct 16, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASEBALLAtlanta Braves fall to Phillies; season ends. Media release: The Braves won one of four games in the best-of-five series, ending the run for a second shot at the World Series.Next: Feb.25 vs. the Red Sox to open spring training 2023. Regular season opens March 30 at Washington. 2023 Football Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox. Next: Oct. 23 at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox. Local collegesBerry Vikings football: In overtime, Berry over Centre, 31-30.Next: Oct. 22 at Trinity, 2 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: West Florida 50-26 over Shorter.Next: Home Thursday vs. Delta State, 7 p.m.State colleges:Georgia pounds Vanderbilt before homecoming crowd.Next: Oct. 29 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., CBS.Georgia Tech: Home Thursday vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Friday football scores. Atlanta Braves hit hard by Phillies; must-win rematch today at 2:07 p.m. Berry on the road today; Shorter at home. Falcons host 49ers. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school rankings. Falcons fall to Bucs. Braves host Phillies at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tonight's high school football schedule. Baseball playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:30 this afternoon. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves shut out Phillies in 3-0 win; tie series one game each. Next: 4:30 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia. High school football picks. Saturday: Shorter at home, Berry on the road. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves vs. Phillies at 1:07 this afternoon. Game two is Wednesday. Strider signs six-year deal. Today's Weather Right Now 53° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 52% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 07:46:58 AM Sunset: 07:05 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election Bid to overturn 2020 election looms over race for lieutenant governor Fuel loading begins at Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion State & Region Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities head to retire Port of Savannah sees quarter of growth ahead of anticipated slowdown Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner