BASEBALL
Atlanta Braves take second game vs Mets, 4-2. Media release: Instead of attempting to overanalyze why Dansby Swanson has always seemingly had the knack to come up big in big situations, it might be best to just use the simple explanation Kyle Wright has developed since meeting Swanson when they played together for Vanderbilt University in 2015.
“It’s the proverbial ‘it’ factor, he’s got it,” Wright said. “He’s just a winner. He hates losing. Everyone hates losing, but he hates it more than the average person. His competitive fibers just take the stage in the biggest moments.”
Given a chance to shine yet again, Swanson didn’t blink as he helped the Braves move into sole possession of first place with a 4-2 win over the Mets on Saturday night at Truist Park. His go-ahead home run off Max Scherzer enhanced his legacy and strengthened Atlanta’s bid for a fifth straight National League East title.
- Games remaining: 4
- Standings update: Braves lead NL East by one game
- Tiebreaker info: The tiebreaker goes to whichever team wins Sunday and wins the season series, which is knotted through 18 games.
“I grew up in a sports family, like I was always on a field or on a basketball court my entire life, even probably from times I can’t remember, when I was in a stroller, being dragged around everywhere,” Swanson said. "I do feel like God made me for certain things, and I do think [being able to deliver in the clutch] is one of them. I’m so thankful for it.”
- Next: Mets today; at Marlins Monday-Wednesday. Schedule
- Roster:
The Rome Braves have released their schedule for 2023, the 20th season of Rome Braves baseball. Rome will play 132 games in 2023, 66 at home and 66 on the road. The season begins on Thursday, April 6, at AdventHealth Stadium as the Greenville Drive comes to town for a three-game series. This is the first time the Rome Braves begin the season at home since 2018. Schedule
Football
- Falcons home vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. Sunday. On CBS.
- Next: At Tampa, 1 p.m. Oct. 9. TV: Fox.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Birmingham-Southern tops Vikings 24-10. Media release: Grady Bryant had 14 tackles and Jake Weitkamp had 11 tackles and a sack as Berry dropped a 24-10 decision to Birminghan-Southern in Southern Athletic Association play from Birmingham, Ala., Saturday night.
Trailing 10-0 after one quarter, the Vikings (2-2, 0-1 SAA) put together two drives that ended in points to knot the score heading into halftime. On the first play of the second quarter, Matthew Syverson connected on a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-3. After BSC (3-1, 1-0 SAA) turned the ball over on downs at the Berry 35, the Vikings used six plays to go 65 yards for the game-tying score. After a 40-yard pass from Gavin Gray to Bryce Herring put the Vikings in the red zone, Gray would tuck it and run on a 4th-and-1 from the nine-yard line for the equalizing touchdown.
Two passing plays of over 20 yards each on the opening drive of the second half gave the Panthers the lead back, 17-10. In the fourth quarter, BSC would milk the clock and force the Vikings to use all three timeouts. Eventually, after a 3rd-and-4 conversion gave BSC first down at the Berry 36, a touchdown run on the next play would put the Vikings in a hole too deep to climb from.
The Vikings would look to pull closer as the drove down to the BSC one-yard line in the final 90 seconds, but an interception in the endzone with 1:03 remaining ended the contest in favor of the home side.
Gray would throw for 165 yards on 14-of-25 passing, with seven of those passes going to Gray for 109 yards. Five Vikings combined to rush for 154 yards, let by Dealo Parson and his 57 on nine carries.
BSC would out-gain the Vikings 378 to 319. The Panthers were 12 of 18 on 3rd-down conversions and held the ball for 38:28.
- Next: Home vs. Rhodes College, 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
- Shorter Hawks football: West Alabama 37-14 over Hawks. Next: At Mississippi College, 3 p.m. Oct. 8.
State colleges:
Georgia edges Missouri, 26-22. Media release: Despite a slow start, the top-ranked University of Georgia football team defeated Missouri, 26-22, Saturday evening before 58,165 spectators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium and an SEC Network national television audience.
Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) amassed 481 yards of offense, including 107 rushing yards in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 24-of-44 passing for 312 yards. Tight ends Brock Bowers (66) and Darnell Washington (64) led the team in receiving yards, while Kenny McIntosh led the rushing attack with 65 yards on 10 carries.
On the defensive end, Georgia held Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC) to 294 yards of total offense. Sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson led the team in tackles with eight, including one tackle for loss, while Athens area native Malaki Starks posted six tackles and a pass breakup.
"It's never easy (to win on the road in the SEC)," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said following the game. "We tried to convince our guys all week. We played together. We stayed together. We showed two of our core DNA traits tonight. Resiliency and composure. It took all of the resiliency and composure we had in us to win tonight; I can promise you that."
Next: Home vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8, CBS. Schedule
- Georgia Tech stuns Pitt, 26-21. Media release: Led by 157 rushing yards from Hassan Hall, four field goals by Gavin Stewart and more astounding performances by linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech stunned No. 24-ranked and defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pitt, 26-21, in Brent Key’s debut as the Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach on Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium.
Highlighted by a fumble recovery and interception by Thomas, Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) forced three turnovers in the span of four Pitt possessions in the second half and scored after all three takeaways (two field goals and a touchdown) to turn a 7-6 halftime deficit into a commanding 19-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Pitt (3-2, 0-1 ACC) made it interesting by following up a goal line stand with a nine-play, 99-yard touchdown drive to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 19-14 with 1:57 to go. On the first play after Tech recovered Pitt’s ensuing onside kick, Hall ripped off a 63-yard run, which set up an 18-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jeff Sims that restored the Jackets’ two-score advantage at 26-14.
However, Pitt wasn’t done, as it drove 68 yards in just one minute to slice Tech’s lead back to five points at 26-21 with 16 seconds remaining. But the Jackets recovered the ensuing onside kick and kneeled out the clock to seal its first road win over a nationally ranked opponent since a 30-20 win at No. 18 Virginia Tech in 2016.
- Next: Home vs. Duke, 4 p.m. Oct. 8. Schedule