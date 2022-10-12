Atlanta Braves rally but Phillies take series opener, 7-6. Media release: The Braves staged a spirited ninth-inning rally, but came up just short in a 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park.
Matt Olson brought the Braves within one run with a three-run homer off new Phillies closer Zach Eflin in the ninth. But the defending World Series champs weren’t able to overcome their early squandered opportunities and Max Fried’s rough start.
The Braves will now be challenged while facing the Phillies’ top two starters, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, in the next two games of this best-of-five series. Wheeler and Nola are certainly more imposing than Ranger Suárez, who proved wild but effective enough to begin Atlanta's frustrations.
Fried and Suárez both lasted just 3 1/3 innings. But while the Braves left-hander allowed eight hits and six runs (four earned), the Phillies southpaw surrendered just one run despite issuing five walks and allowing three hits. He escaped bases-loaded threats in both the first and third innings.
Next: Wednesday's game is at 4:35 p.m., also in Atlanta. On Fox.
Post-game: Former Atlanta Braves player Charlie Culberson joins the Bally Sports South postgame coverage.
Friday, Saturday games at Philadelphia. No times set yet.
Sunday game, if needed, back at Atlanta.
Series winner plays victor of San Diego/Dodgers divisional showdown.