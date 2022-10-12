Abraves101122

A hearty salute to America at Truist Park prior to Tuesday afternoon's Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies division series opener. 

 Jack Druckenmiller

BASEBALL

Atlanta Braves rally but Phillies take series opener, 7-6. Media release: The Braves staged a spirited ninth-inning rally, but came up just short in a 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park.

