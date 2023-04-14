Football
'G Day' is this Saturday. Media release: University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 15, when the Red team takes on the Black team at the annual G-Day Game.
'G Day' is this Saturday. Media release: University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 15, when the Red team takes on the Black team at the annual G-Day Game.
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The contest will also be carried live on radio via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network through affiliates across Georgia, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app. Airtime for the radio pregame show is 3:30 p.m.
Tech's White & Gold Game, 1 p.m. Saturday: The game and parking are free (first-come, first-served. Parking opens at 9 a.m. Gates open at noon. All standard gameday stadium policies, including Georgia Tech’s clear bag policy, will be in effect for the spring game. Concessions will be available for purchase at stands throughout the stadium. Alcohol sales will end at the beginning of the third quarter.
The game will include two 12-minute quarters with standard clock operations in the first half. Following a brief halftime, the second half will include two quarters with a running clock.
The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Replays of the game will be carried on ACC Network, with the first replay set to air on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. The contest will also be carried live on radio stations across the Georgia Tech Sports Network
Spring football schedule:
Saturday:
April 22: Alabama, 3 p.m.
Atlanta Braves were off Thursday; open series in Kansas City tonight.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Thunderstorms in the morning followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.