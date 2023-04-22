More than 1,700 fans -- including nearly 100 alums and family from Berry College -- watched former Viking pitcher Collin McHugh face 11 batters over two innings Friday as the Rome Braves bounced back to beat Hudson Valley 8-0 after three consecutive losses.
AdventHealth Redmond offers free kids' admission, food at Sunday Rome Braves games. The official word: "As part of our partnership with the Rome Braves, we are thrilled to announce that kids, 12 and under, will receive a free general admission ticket and food voucher for every Sunday home game. The ticket and voucher must be picked up at the box office and can be redeemed at Sliders or Grand Slam. This voucher will consist of a hot dog, small soda and small popcorn. Ticket information:https://www.milb.com/rome/tickets
Football
Spring football schedule: Alabama, 3 this afternoon.
The Falcons have released Casey Hayward, the organization announced on Friday. The veteran cornerback joined Atlanta on a two-year deal in 2022. The deal was valued at $11 million. Hayward played in six games opposite A.J. Terrell. Through those six appearances, Hayward had one interception and two PBUs. According to PFF, Hayward was targeted 28 times, allowing 16 catches. In Week 6 of the 2022 season, Hayward suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. It was an injury that kept him off the field for the remainder of the season.
NFL Draft: April 27-29. Watch on NFL Network, ESPN.