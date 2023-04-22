romebraves042123

More than 1,700 fans -- including nearly 100 alums and family from Berry College -- watched former Viking pitcher Collin McHugh face 11 batters over two innings Friday as the Rome Braves bounced back to beat Hudson Valley 8-0 after three consecutive losses.

 John Druckenmiller

Baseball  

