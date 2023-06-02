berrysoftballgame1

Vikings took the early lead in game one of the World Series showdown with Christopher Newport. Berry went on to win, 3-0; next game today at 5 p.m.

 From video field

 

Baseball  

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In