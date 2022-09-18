BASEBALL
Atlanta Braves win 4-3 but Albies out again. Media release: Ronald Acuña Jr.'s surgically repaired right knee prevented him from producing MVP-caliber numbers this year. But as the regular season enters its most important stretch, it’s apparent he remains one of the game’s most exciting and influential players.
Acuña created multiple jaw-dropping moments while helping the Braves claim a 4-3 win over the Phillies on Saturday night at Truist Park. The five-tool outfielder hit a monstrous opposite-field homer, drove in all of his team’s runs, displayed his great arm strength and made a diving catch to improve Atlanta’s bid to win a fifth consecutive National League East title.
“I don’t think there is any limit to what type of talent he could be,” Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi said. “If he has a full healthy season of what he does, he’s going to be in the MVP conversation year in and year out.”
Acuña has homered each of the past two nights for the Braves, who remain one game behind the first-place Mets in the division race. But he’ll unfortunately go through the remainder of the regular season without his good friend Ozzie Albies, who fractured his right pinky finger when he slid into second base on Saturday night.
“It’s great that we got the win, but it’s really sad Ozzie hurt himself again,” Acuña said through an interpreter.
Albies returned to Atlanta's lineup on Friday after missing three months with a left foot fracture suffered on June 13. Acuña produced a .923 OPS in 33 games before Albies injured his foot and then constructed a .681 OPS while the second baseman was on the injured list.
- Next: Home vs. Phillies; Nationals in town Monday through Wednesday. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
- Next: At L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Sunday. On Fox.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Berry falls 17-3 to Wisconsin-Whitewater, now 2-1 on the season. Media release. Despite holding No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater to a net of 98 yards rushing, Berry was handed its first loss of the season, 17-3, on Saturday at Valhalla Stadium at Williams Field.
"We told the guys in the locker room after the game that there were a lot of guys that showed up ready to play today," said Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski. "We'll go back and look at the film, but at the end of the day, our real season starts after our bye week at Birmingham-Southern. I can't think of a better way to prep us for conference play than by playing one of the perennial powers in the country."
The Vikings and Warhawks defenses came to play, as the two teams combined for just 120 yards on the ground for the game. UW-Whitewater had a chance to put points on the board early but missed a 37-yard field goal attempt midway through kept the game scoreless. Berry would force a turnover on the next drive by the Warhawks as Brock Skinner jumped on a loose ball.
The early turning point of the game came early in the second quarter. The Vikings were on the UW-Whitewater 27 yard line, facing a 4th-and-4. The pass over the middle by Gavin Gray would be picked off by the Warhawks defense and returned to the visitor's 44-yard line. One play later, Evan Lewandowski connected with Steven Hein for a 56-yard touchdown pass to put the guests on the board.
After a 10-play drive resulted in another score for UW-Whitewater, the Vikings were in danger of giving up another score as the guests were on the Berry 36-yard line in the final minute. Instead, Nick Willis came up with an interception in the end zone, giving Berry life. BC would use three plays to drive 46 yards, setting up Matthew Syverson for a lengthy field goal attempt. The senior connected from 52 yards out, setting a new Berry record and giving the Vikings life as they trailed 14-3 heading into halftime.
Both defenses continued to put up a fight coming out of the locker room; the only points scored in the third quarter came from a UW-Whitewater field goal.
The Warhawks had another missed field goal to start the fourth quarter keeping the score at 17-3 on a kick that may have been partially deflected by the Berry special teams at the line of scrimmage. Berry then mountecits longest drive of the game, marching 76 yards to the UW-Whitewater four-yard line. However, the guests would keep the Vikings out of the end zone, ending Berry's best chance at a touchdown for the day.
Gray was 15-37 passing for 229 yards and one interception. Deiondre Wilson had five receptions for 84 yards, and Trace Wells had three receptions for 70 yards on the day. Brock Skinner had the team high in tackles with nine, with Nick Willis tacking on three passes broken up and one interception.
The Vikings head into a bye week next weekend, but will return when they travel over to Birmingham Southern on Oct. 1, with kickoff is set for 7 P.M. EDT.
- Next: At Birmingham-Southern Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football: Albany State tops Shorter, 42-20. Media release: Pending.
- Next: Home vs Valdosta State, noon Saturday.
State colleges:
- Georgia pounds South Carolina, 48-7. Media release: Led by another blistering offensive performance, the top-ranked University of Georgia football team defeated South Carolina, 48-7, Saturday afternoon before 78,212 spectators at Williams-Brice Stadium and an ESPN national television audience.
Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) amassed 547 yards of offense, including an average of 8.7 yards per play. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 16-of-23 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with 36 yards and a score on three carries. Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers tallied 126 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
On the defensive end, Georgia held South Carolina (1-2, 0-2 SEC) to 306 yards of offense, with only 197 coming in the first three quarters. Sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson tied a career high six tackles, while the Bulldogs notched three interceptions.
"We've got a young team and a lot of them haven't played in or seen that type of environment," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said following the game. "I thought we had some guys grow up today. The offense really executed efficiently and did a nice job. The defense was 'bend, but don't break' again and they've been very opportunistic in terms of getting turnovers after big plays."
- Next: Home Saturday vs. Kent State, noon, SEC Network streaming. Schedule
- Next: At UCF on Saturday. Schedule