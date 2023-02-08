berryellis

Basketball

Berry's men's basketball team ranked 25th by D3hoops.com. The Vikings currently have a 20-2 record overall and a 12-game winning streak. Included in that winning streak is a victory over current No. 24 Emory, which sits at 15-5 overall and recently lost at Washington University of St. Louis. The Vikings have been hovering outside of the Top 25 in the receiving votes category in each poll this season, receiving as little as one vote. However, with an 11-0 mark in Southern Athletic Association play and its only two losses coming on a neutral site to teams that are either currently ranked (Hampden-Sydney) or have received votes (Roanoke),

