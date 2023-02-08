Berry's men's basketball team ranked 25th by D3hoops.com. The Vikings currently have a 20-2 record overall and a 12-game winning streak. Included in that winning streak is a victory over current No. 24 Emory, which sits at 15-5 overall and recently lost at Washington University of St. Louis. The Vikings have been hovering outside of the Top 25 in the receiving votes category in each poll this season, receiving as little as one vote. However, with an 11-0 mark in Southern Athletic Association play and its only two losses coming on a neutral site to teams that are either currently ranked (Hampden-Sydney) or have received votes (Roanoke),
Berry junior Chase Ellis has been named Southern Athletics Association Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.
For Ellis, the fourth Player of the Week Award recognition of the season ties the most for any SAA men's basketball player since 2019-20, when Seth Stanley of Hendrix and Jacob Bates of Centre each won the award four times. Ellis also breaks a tie with Russ Marr of Sewanee for the most Player of the Week awards in SAA men's basketball this season, as Marr has three.
Ellis scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to go with five assists last Friday night in Berry's win over Millsaps. Two days later, Ellis connected on four 3-pointers and six shots in total from the field as the Vikings defeated Birmingham-Southern 91-71. That win, coupled with a Sewanee loss later in the afternoon, gave the Vikings the SAA regular season championship. The Douglasville native was also a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe over the two weekend games.
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Two more open house events set: The free tours are set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Rome Braves' job fair: Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Feb. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.
Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 15. Position players to follow on Feb. 20. Full squad workout: Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
Berry softball ranked fifth in preseason poll: After closing the 2022 season as one of the last four teams standing, Berry's softball team has been ranked No. 5 to start the 2023 season by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) in its preseason poll. The results of the poll were announced Tuesday morning by the national body in Louisville, Ky.
Last season, the Vikings won the NCAA Greencastle Regional as the No. 4 seed, then returned home and won the Mount Berry Super Regional to clinch a spot in the Finals in Salem, Va. The Vikings won their first game over Texas Lutheran, then were handed a loss by eventual national champion Christopher Newport. Berry then defeated Eastern Connecticut State before being eliminated by national runner-up Trine.
Berry returns Diamond Sports/NFCA National Catcher of the Year Anna Jackson to the lineup, as well as Mount Berry Super Regional Most Outstanding Pitcher Hannah Gore and Most Outstanding Player Blair Hall. In addition, Berry's single season home run record holder Morgan Frye comes back to anchor first base, with Southern Athletic Association Newcomer of the Year Katie White coming back to the BC outfield, in addition to senior centerfielder and First Team All-SAA member Aleeya Thornton.
Football
NFL
Super Bowl XVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles, Sunday. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz.