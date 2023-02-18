2023bravescoaches

Baseball

The Rome Braves will have a new manager for 2023. Angel Flores takes the helm as manager of the 20th season, replacing Kanekoa Texeira who was named the skipper of the Double-A Mississippi Braves. Flores, 36, was an assistant coach for Rome in 2021.

