The Rome Braves will have a new manager for 2023. Angel Flores takes the helm as manager of the 20th season, replacing Kanekoa Texeira who was named the skipper of the Double-A Mississippi Braves. Flores, 36, was an assistant coach for Rome in 2021.
Mike Steed will make the jump from Low-A Augusta to Rome in 2023 as the team’s pitching coach.
Garrett Wilkinson will be the Braves hitting coach. Wilkinson spent the 2022 season on staff with the FCL Braves.
Bobby Moore makes his return to the Rome for his 26th season with the Braves' farm system. Moore, who served as Rome's hitting coach from 2003-2010, has not left since returning in 2018.
Joel Wiggins is the team’s athletic trainer in 2023. Wiggins makes the jump from the FCL Braves.
Kyle Hegedus will move from Low-A Augusta to Rome as the strength coach.
Angel Piva also returns as Rome's clubhouse manager.
Atlanta Braves report to North Port. Position players are due on Feb. 20. Full squad workout: Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
Rome Braves' schedule
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Rome Braves' job fair: Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.