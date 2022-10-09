BASEBALL
Atlanta Braves to play Phillies starting Tuesday. Phillies blank Cardinals 2-0 to win wild card series. Division series begins Tuesday in Atlanta.
- Schedules: Phillies at Atlanta in best-of-five showdown. Post season
Football
- Next: Home Oct. 16 vs. 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Vikings shut out Rhodes, 34-0. Media release: Brandon Cade rushed for two touchdowns, Blake Hembree rushed and threw for a touchdown and Berry's defense kept Rhodes off the scoreboard as the Vikings earned a 34-0 win in Southern Athletic Association football action from Williams Field at Valhalla Stadium Saturday night.
"I thought we were really good in all three phases," said Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski. "We had a lot of good balance with the run and the pass. Defensively, what can you say when you shut a team out, you've got to be pleased about that. Our punt return game was good. I think all three phases really came together tonight."
Cade had a pair of short touchdown runs in the first quarter, one of which was set up by a forced fumble caused by Jack Butler. After a Rhodes (2-3, 0-2 SAA) punt early in the second quarter, the Vikings marched 59 yards in 10 plays, with Blake Hembree getting a push across the goal line on fourth down from the Rhodes one-yard line to make it a 21-0 game.
Nate Lyons returned a Lynx punt 36 yards after the first Rhodes drive of the second half, putting the Vikings in good field position for their opening drive. Three plays would be all the Vikings would need to go 32 yards for the score as Hembree connected with Bryce Herring, who shimmied into the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown reception to make it 28-0.
Berry (3-2, 1-1 SAA) would mount a pair of drives in the fourth quarter that ended in field goals to stretch the lead to 34-0. Rhodes would get just seven first downs in the game, as the Vikings held the Lynx to 155 yards and 3.2 yards per play. When Rhodes' final play ended with the runner short of the line to gain for a first down, Berry would take over and take a knee to bring an end to the Mountain Day contest with a victory.
Josh Rogers carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards to pace the Vikings' ground game. Hembree went 13-of-27 passing for 154 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Six different Vikings caught a pass from Hembree on the night, with Herring having a team-best four catches and Jacob Ray accounting for a team-high 46 yards on three receptions.
Defensively, the Vikings had seven tackles for a loss, including two sacks. In addition to Butler's forced fumble, Jared Weitkamp also forced a fumble that would be recovered by John Mancuso. Braesen Parker's five tackles were a game high.
- Next: At Centre, 1 p.m. Oct. 15.
- Shorter Hawks football fall 35-21 to Mississippi College; now 2-4 on the season.
- Next: Home vs. University of West Florida, noon, Oct. 15.
State colleges:
- Georgia dominates Auburn at home, 42-10. Media release: Behind a very strong effort from its defense and a powerful and productive rushing attack — with three touchdowns by Daijun Edwards and a 64-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run by quarterback Stetson Bennett — No. 2 Georgia knocked off Auburn, 42-10, Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.
In the Deep South's oldest football rivalry — Saturday was their 127th meeting — it was an old-school football match, with lots of runs and stuffed runs and very few aerial fireworks. Georgia ran for 292, amassed 500 yards of total offense, held Auburn to 258 yards of total offense, and got big third-down stop after big third-down stop — Auburn was 5 of 17 on third down.
Georgia has now won the last six meetings in the series, dating back to the SEC Championship Game in 2017. Georgia also added to its narrow lead in the overall series against Auburn, improving to 63-56-8. In a series full of quirks, the Bulldogs are now 17-18 all-time against the Tigers in Athens and have an 18-12-2 record at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
- Next: Home vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15, SEC Network. Schedule
- Georgia Tech tops Duke 23-20 in OT for second consecutive win. Media release: Gavin Stewart drilled a 37-yard field goal on Georgia Tech’s first overtime possession and the Yellow Jackets’ defense forced Duke to try a 52-yarder on the ensuing series, which the Blue Devils missed to lift Tech to a heart-stopping 23-20 victory on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
With its first back-to-back victories since 2018 in hand, Georgia Tech evened its record at 3-3 on the season, improved to 2-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference play and stands alone in second place in the ACC Coastal Division, only a half-game behind first-place North Carolina (2-0).
Stewart’s 37-yard game-winner capped a 3-for-3 day for the sophomore from Savannah, Ga., who moved to 7-for-7 on field goal attempts since becoming the Yellow Jackets’ top placekicker prior to last week’s victory at No. 24 Pitt. In addition to the clutch make in overtime, Stewart was successful on a 22-yard attempt on Tech’s opening possession of the game and made a 23-yarder early in the final period to give the Jackets a 20-6 lead.
In between, quarterback Jeff Sims threw a pair of touchdown passes, hitting Nate McCollum for an 18-yard score in the second quarter to give the Jackets a 10-0 lead, and connecting with Leo Blackburn for 37 yards on Tech’s first second-half drive to stretch the advantage to 17-3.
- Next: Home Oct. 20 vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Schedule