Local colleges
Berry christens home of 22nd sport, beach volleyball. Media release: A special moment in the history of the Berry College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics took place Friday as the school's new beach volleyball facility was christened as Briggs Beach in honor of Berry President Stephen Briggs.
Steve Cage (74C), a member of the Berry Board of Trustees, is the primary monetary donor for the newest athletic facility on campus. His donation also came with the rights to name the facility, which he requested to name in honor of his friend and colleague.
"Thank you for this act of generosity, recognition, and this act of friendship," said Briggs during the naming ceremony. "To put it in volleyball terms, I think of Steve Cage as a great volleyball setter. He makes everyone look better. We've had many others come along as well, and I'm grateful to them for their support, but you need a great setter to make the team work.
"My wife Brenda grew up on the coast of North Carolina," Briggs continued. "She was a beach girl for years and years, and I'm grateful that she has a beach to call home here in Georgia."
The work of Berry head beach volleyball coach Caitlyn Moriarty and her staff were singled out by Briggs and Berry Director of Athletics Angel Mason during Friday's festivities.
"When we served up the idea of adding beach volleyball as an intercollegiate sport at Berry College, she embraced the challenge," Mason said. "This new facility helps us continue to pursue championships and compete at the highest levels of NCAA D-III. It meant a lot to us to be able to have this event today as our beach volleyball program invited all of the other D-III schools that compete in this sport to be here this weekend.
The addition of the 22nd intercollegiate sport at Berry is essentially completed with the opening.
On a Friday full of beach volleyball that stretched long into the the evening, well after the sun went down, one last match as part of the final dual of the day between Berry and Hendrix College was still on court. Played by the faint light from Valhalla Stadium over a football field away, student-athletes continued to compete until nearly 8:30 p.m.
Baseball
Charlie Culberson released by Tampa Bay; scouts options. Media release: Charlie Culberson, a versatile 33-year-old who’s played parts of 10 Major League seasons, had been in camp on a non-roster Minor League deal. He made a good impression on the staff but didn’t perform particularly well, going 4-for-24 (.167) in 13 games. With an out clause in his contract, and without a spot on the Rays’ Opening Day roster, Culberson chose to explore other opportunities.
“We just didn't have a spot for him, and I think in fairness to him and his track record, his career, let him see if he can go find something else," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "But [we] certainly appreciate him. I think that he enjoyed being here, and hopefully he latches on, because he can certainly help a team with his versatility and coming in and giving good at-bats."
Atlanta Braves name Rome sensation Max Fried as opening day starter. First pitch is just after 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Washington.
Schedule:
- Spring training schedule and scores: Braves / Schedule
- What to know about spring training: 2023 guide
- Season opener: Thursday at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.
- Home opener: April 6 vs. Padres, 7:20 p.m.
Rome Braves
- April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at Advent Health Stadium, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Basketball
NCAA: tournaments
Look for Rome's Doug Shows to be calling games on Saturday from the New York-based regionals in the Sweet 16.
Football
Spring football schedule:
April 1: Shorter Hawks' Blue vs White, 5 p.m.
April 8: Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
April 13: Florida, 7:30 p.m.
April 15:
- Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
- Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
- Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
- Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN 2
- Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
- South Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 22, Alabama, 3 p.m.