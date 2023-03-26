berrybriggsbeach

The new home of Berry College's beach volleyball team has been named in honor of President Stephen Briggs at the request of the primary donor, Steve Cage.

Berry christens home of 22nd sport, beach volleyball. Media release: A special moment in the history of the Berry College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics took place Friday as the school's new beach volleyball facility was christened as Briggs Beach in honor of Berry President Stephen Briggs.

