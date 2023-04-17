Berrybeach

Berry College's beach volleyball team made it to the NCAA Division III championship round. 

 Source: Berry College

Colleges

Oh so close for Berry Beach Volleyball. Media release: Peyton Breissinger and Bella Boston were named AVCA All-Americans as Berry's second-year beach volleyball program played for a national championship for the first time, falling 3-2 to Hendrix at the AVCA Small College Beach Volleyball National Championships in Tavares, Fla.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In