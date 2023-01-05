Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Berry athletes adds app for updates, video/audio streams. Falcons close season at home Sunday vs. Bucs. Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Berry College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCALMedia release: Stay connected to your favorite teams with the Berry Vikings app, the official mobile app of Berry College Athletics, powered by SIDEARM Sports.Featuring real-time news alerts, schedules, exclusive multimedia content, gameday details and more, the new Berry Vikings app is free and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.Through the app, Vikings fans will have a personalized mobile experience with the ability to receive breaking news and score notifications for the teams they follow.It includes links to video and audio streams of live games, in-game stats, and team social media feeds.To download the app to your smartphone or tablet, visit the App Store or Google Play Store and search for "Berry Vikings."Football Georgia faces TCU in national championship game Monday night. Next: Game coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.Atlanta Falcons home vs. Bucs to close out the season; 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.Basketball Local collegesBerry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Updated high school basketball rankings. Huge game Saturday night for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars. Falcons close season Sunday with visiting Bucs Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Falcons get a closer win over Cardinals; to close season vs. Bucs next. Today's SEC bowl games. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school basketball rankings. Georgia vs. TCU Monday at 7:30 p.m. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Today's Weather Right Now 41° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:47:08 AM Sunset: 05:44:50 PM Today Sunny. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic Audit: Georgia sales tax exemption on manufacturing proving major economic driver Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties State & Region Runoff to decide late state House Speaker David Ralston’s seat Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest Window manufacturer to build plant in Henry County