From North Port, Braves media: As Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke to media members at Braves Fest on Jan. 21, it was clear he was really looking forward to the chance to prove he is healthy and capable of once again consistently creating jaw-dropping moments on a baseball field.
“I’m beyond excited and happy,” a smiling Acuña said through an interpreter. “I think my face says it all. I feel like it’s been two years to this point since I felt completely healthy. So, I’m really excited.”
How excited? Well, Acuña is one of the many Braves position players who have reported to Spring Training a week before the team’s first full-squad workout. He showed his raw power as he took batting practice with Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies on Tuesday morning at CoolToday Park.
Today, Atlanta Braves' pitchers and catchers report to North Port. Position players to follow on Feb. 20. Full squad workout: Feb. 21. Those taking part in the World Baseball Classic already are in camp.
