Atlanta Braves snap slump, win 6-3. Media release: It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
“I had them authenticate my own personal scorecard, because I want [Wright] to sign it to me,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been this happy for someone over an accomplishment in a long, long, long time.”
Along with becoming the Braves’ seventh different 20-game winner and first since Russ Ortiz in 2003, Wright guided Atlanta to one of its best wins of the year, especially from a mental perspective. His efforts were aided by Michael Harris II and William Contreras, who both homered while helping the Braves end a three-game skid and move back to just 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East.
Wright is positioned to become the first Braves pitcher to lead MLB in wins since Tom Glavine in 2000. He now stands with Glavine, Phil Niekro, Denny Neagle, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Ortiz as the only Braves pitchers to notch a 20-win season since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966.
“I don't know if I really realized how cool [being a 20-game winner] was until all the teammates and coaches congratulated me,” Wright said. "It's just special, obviously. It's kind of a team stat. I couldn't do it without these guys.”
Next: At Phillies today; at Nationals Monday through Wednesday. Schedule
Georgia stumbles past Kent State. Media release: Brock Bowers scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage to get the No. 1-ranked Georgia football team up and running Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. But the Bulldogs had to work all the way to the end to take down Kent State, beating the Golden Flashes 39-22.
Georgia (4-0) has now was 14 in a row on Dooley Field. This one started out like it might be a runaway thanks to Bowers' big burst, but Bulldog miscues (three turnovers, multiple dropped passes and a successful Kent State fake punt) combined with a gritty performance by the Golden Flashes (1-3), kept the score close all the way through.
Georgia Tech stays winless after loss to UCF. Media release: Georgia Tech football was unable to overcome early miscues and red-zone misses, falling 27-10 to the Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday.
Quarterback Jeff Sims threw for 314 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Carter, en route to a 21-for-32 day. Running back Hassan Hall also ran for 54 yards while Nate McCollum (51) and Carter (89) combined for 140 receiving yards in the loss.
The Yellow Jackets’ (1-3) Achilles’ heel on the day, however, proved to be miscues — eight penalties, a blocked punt inside their own 30 — and misses — coming away with no points on five trips to the red zone.