LEAD OFF
Atlanta Falcons open preseason this evening 6 at Detroit.
- TV: Fox 5. Radio: 92.9 FM.
- Expanded report: Falcons
BASEBALL
The Rome Braves doubled up by Tourists, 6-3. Media release: Thursday night at McCormick Field served up a little history as the Asheville Tourists’ Manager, Nate Shaver, earned his 100th victory in a Tourists uniform. Shaver is the 21st manager is Tourists history to reach the 100-win plateau; a history that dates all the way back to 1897. Asheville defeated the Rome Braves 6-3 in front of a raucous Thirsty Thursday home crowd.
Rome scored a run on two hits in the top of the first inning but Asheville’s pitching duo of Spencer Arrighetti and Cesar Gomez held the visitors without a run or a hit for the next seven innings. Arrighetti tossed five frames and struck out eight for his sixth victory of the season. Gomez pitched the final four innings and retired the first nine batters he faced. Gomez notched his second save of the year.
Offensively, the Tourists tied the game in the bottom of the third when Kenedy Corona raced home from second base on a passed ball coupled with an errant throw. Justin Williams belted a go-ahead two-run Home Run in the bottom of the fourth and the Tourists added another on a Braves wild pitch.
Joey Loperfido drove in Luis Guerrero in the fifth inning with a two-out double to right and Chad Stevens plated JC Correa with a two-out hit in the sixth. The Braves rallied to score a pair of runs in the top of the ninth but were never able to bring the tying run to the plate.
- Next: At Asheville through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves open four-game series in Miami tonight.
- Next: At Marlins through Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.