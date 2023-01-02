Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Falcons get a closer win over Cardinals; to close season vs. Bucs next. Today's SEC bowl games. Jan 2, 2023 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Falcons celebrate a key play in a tight win over Arizona on Sunday. Atlanta Falcons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Georgia faces TCU in national championship game Jan. 9. Next: Game coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.Complete bowl listing: The Sporting News SEC games today:(22)MSST@ILL, 1/2 - 12:00 PM, ESPN 2(17)LSU@PUR, 1/2 - 1:00 PM ET, ABCAtlanta Falcons edge Arizona 20-19 on another Koo last-second field goal. Atlanta is now 6-10 on the season. Next: Home vs. Bucs; date and time TBA.Basketball Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Model's Big Blue Classic opens; today's schedule. SEC bowl games continue. Falcons at home vs. Cardilnals Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: College Football Playoff -- Georgia vs. Ohio State, 8 tonight. Big Blue Classic basketball updates. Falcons home vs. Cards on Sunday Today's Weather Right Now 47° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 79% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:46:39 AM Sunset: 05:42:18 PM Today Areas of patchy fog early. Generally cloudy. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Election-year politics tops Georgia headlines in 2022 Preservationists warn new Cumberland Island visitation plan would ruin pristine seashore Audit finds Georgia R&D tax credit a poor return on investment State & Region Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend Chattahoochee River Act signed into law Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access