Atlanta Braves cruise 8-0 on Elder complete-game shutout. Media release: As the Braves rolled toward what is likely to be a winner-take-all showdown with the Mets for the National League East this weekend, playing almost as well in September as they have all year, they’ve done so more or less without Matt Olson. The 28-year-old slugger has been there, to be clear, durable as ever, on pace to lead the Majors in games played. But the All-Star first baseman hasn’t really been himself, mired instead in a month-long slump Atlanta has grown anxious for him to break out of.
Perhaps that is starting to happen, and at just the right time. Olson’s best game in weeks and rookie right-hander Bryce Elder’s six-hit shutout powered the Braves as they gained a game on the idle Mets with Monday night’s 8-0 win over the Nationals at Nationals Park. Olson homered and drove in three, while Elder delivered the first shutout by a Braves rookie in 32 years to help Atlanta cut its NL East deficit to one game ahead of its three-game clash against New York at Truist Park.
“[Olson] squared up some balls,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Hopefully that feeling gets him going.”
Georgia Tech sacks head football coach, athletics director. From a media release: Georgia Tech announces leadership changes within Athletics. Todd Stansbury, athletics director, and Geoff Collins, head football coach, will both leave their roles effective immediately.
Collins, a metro Atlanta native, was named the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history on Dec. 7, 2018. He has had three years of recruiting success while at Georgia Tech, but the program posted a disappointing 10-28 record under his leadership.
Stansbury was the ninth director of Athletics when he stepped into the role in September 2016. He is an alumnus of Georgia Tech and has helped the program increase its Director’s Cup standings and achieve a school record of 90% NCAA Graduation Success Rate in the most recent data released by the NCAA during the 2021-22 academic year.
Frank Neville, chief of staff and senior vice president of Strategic Initiatives, has been named interim director of athletics.
Brent Key, assistant head coach for football, has been named the interim head coach. A Georgia Tech alumnus and football letter winner, Key is in his fourth season as the Yellow Jackets’ assistant head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach.
A national search will get under way this week to recruit a new director of athletics and football head coach. Parker Executive Search has been contracted to lead the search.
High school
Friday's Calhoun at Cartersville football game will be broadcast on GPB at 7:30 p.m. Cartersville is the top-ranked team in the state in the 5A classification; Calhoun is no. 8.