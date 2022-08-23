Atlanta Braves clip Pirates 2-1 in Monday opener. Media release: Michael Harris II strengthened an impressive Rookie of the Year resume and Jake Odorrizi showed why he was acquired. Their contributions helped the Braves move closer to the top of the National League East standings with a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Monday night at PNC Park.
With their 12th win in their past 14 games, the Braves moved within three games of the first-place Mets. This series-opening win against the Pirates followed a homestand during which Atlanta went 5-2 against the Mets and Astros. According to The Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time in franchise history the team won consecutive series from teams that were at least 30 games over .500 at the time.
“For a solid week, it was like playoff baseball right down to the bottom of the ninth every night,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It was good to see the guys come out and win a tough game tonight.
Next: At Pittsburgh today, Wednesday; off Thursday; at St. Louis Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Roster: The#Braves returned INF Ehire Adrianza from his major league rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the roster, the club designated INF Ryan Goins for assignment.
Jets rally to beat Falcons, 24-16. After two joint practices earlier in the week, the Falcons and Jets faced off on Monday night. The Falcons lost 24-16.
Arthur Smith said earlier in the week to take everything throughout this week of joint practices with a grain of salt. And that's how the Falcons second preseason game should be taken, too. The Jets didn't play hardly any of their starters at all on Monday night. The Falcons did throughout the first quarter. The final quarter and a half of the game, though? That time was primarily used for all reserves of both squads.