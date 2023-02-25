Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves open spring training games today at 1:05 p.m. High school basketball playoffs continue. Berry men, women in next round of SAA basketball tournaments this afternoon
Noon – Unity Christian girls vs. Horizon Christian (GAPPS State Championship Game, at Ace Academy, Macon)
6 p.m. – Washington boys at Model (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)
6 p.m. – Mt. Pisgah Christian boys at Darlington (Class A Division I State Tournament Second Round)
7:30 p.m. – Galloway girls at Darlington (Class A Division I State Tournament Second Round)
Baseball
Adairsville's Larry Gardner was one of three finalists to be the next public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves. Kevin Kraus was the finalist from more than 500 applicants.
On his Facebook page Friday, Gardner wrote:
"Well, didn’t get the response I was looking for in regards to the Braves job…but I’m grateful. Thank you to my wife and kids who just knew I had this in the bag; thank you to those who thought enough of me to support me throughout this whole process!
"I was told I had the best voice but they chose experience, which I completely understand.
"God is still working and the best is still yet to come! Bartow County, and others around the US and the world…thank you!"
Atlanta Braves' schedule
Atlanta Braves spring training: First game today vs. the Red Sox at North Port, 1:05 p.m. On radio: WLAQ 96.9 FM/1410 AM. Schedule