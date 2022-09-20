Atlanta Braves win 5-2 to open series vs. Nationals. Media release: This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title.
Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling inconsistent stretches since the start of August. But as the defending champs claimed a 5-2 win over the Nationals on Monday night at Truist Park, they were reminded of the value this trio provides to the top of the lineup.
“We’ve won, what was that, our 92nd win tonight?” Olson said. “I feel like we haven’t had one through nine clicking at one time all together. It’s any given night any part of the order can come up big for us. That’s what makes us dangerous.”
Riley moved three homers away from his first 40-homer season and Olson snapped an 0-for-22 skid when he began a two-hit performance with a double during a three-run fourth. Their contributions helped Kyle Wright claim his MLB-best 19th win and also kept the Braves just a game behind the first-place Mets in the National League East.
Next: Nationals in town through Wednesday. Schedule
Roster: The#Braves recalled RHP Bryce Elder to Atlanta after optioning RHP William Woods to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday’s game.
